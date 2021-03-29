EI Technologies MENA, a subsidiary of New-Des.com, is strengthening its regional presence in the United Arab Emirates to expand its reach in the MENA region, with the aim of supporting companies in their digital transformation using powerful and innovative platforms (Salesforce, Microsoft Solutions).

As a free partner to Salesforce Middle East, EI Technologies MENA aims to provide a better digital customer experience through a team of more than 100 certified consultants in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon who advise clients to transform their business models and adapt their operations to reality. The new marketplace, as well as building stronger business strategies through successful innovative solutions.

This step comes at a time when the digital transformation journey in the region is moving in full swing across all economic sectors to build the smart society of the future by adopting the latest technological solutions and positioning as a pioneer in the field of digital technology in the region.

EI Technologies MENA is committed to providing European enforcement standards that enhance quality results at competitive costs.

Christian Bejjani, Regional General Manager for EI Technologies Middle East and North Africa, said: “With the introduction of artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of things, and other technologies into businesses, companies must be ready to deal with the new era that lies ahead. We believe that the region will be among those who lead the digital revolution. ”

Maria Raad

On her part, Maria Raad, CEO of New-Des.com, said: “It is important for us to firmly strengthen our position in this market and consolidate our values ​​of placing human standards at the core of digital services. Our goal through our experience is to help accelerate the digitization process for our partners and achieve their customer relationship management visions and goals. ”