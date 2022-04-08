Eugene Ehrhart.

The volume of the Reeve tetrahedron, which we covered last week, is 1/3 the area of ​​the base times the height. The base is a right isosceles triangle with leg = 1, so the volume of the tetrahedron (as a function of r) will be V = 1/3 x 1/2 xr = r/6.

For any value of r, the Reeve tetrahedron has the same number of boundary points, which are the 4 vertices, and no interior points. Therefore, Pick’s theorem is not extendable to three-dimensional space, since any formula expressing the volume of the Reeve tetrahedron as a function of these points would give the same value for any r, which is absurd.

Just as it was tempting to transfer Pick’s theorem to three-dimensional space, it was no less tempting to extrapolate Pick and Reeve’s conclusions to four dimensions or more, and that is what the French mathematician did Eugene Ehrhart in 1960 with the polynomials that bear his name, which relate the volume of a polytope (extension of the polyhedron concept to any dimension) with the points (vertices of the corresponding n-dimensional grid) it contains. Ehrhart’s polynomials can be applied to address very diverse problems, such as determining the number of magic squares of any order or counting coins.

Suppose we have coins with values ​​of 1, 2 and 5 monetary units, in how many different ways can we combine them to obtain a total of 10n units (where n is a natural number)? In other words, how many solutions does the Diophantine equation x + 2y + 5z = 10n have for each value of n? (At the moment I propose it without further ado for the consideration of my astute readers, with the intention of dedicating a future installment to the matter).

As for Winkler’s snake, here is the solution given by the author himself:

For even n, an nxn grid is easily covered with dominoes (rectangles that cover two orthogonally adjacent squares). In such a case, Eva (who plays second) has a simple winning strategy: mark the other half of the dominoes marked by Adam. Therefore, there is no good first move for Adam.

The situation changes when n is odd. As there is an odd number of squares, the grid cannot be covered with dominoes, there will always be one square left over. If Adam starts by marking an extra box, he can adopt the domino strategy followed by Eve when n is even.

But note that if we color the squares with alternating colors (like on a chessboard) in a grid of nxn squares with n odd, there will be one more of one color than the other, so the remaining square will be of that majority color. To win, Adam just has to start by marking one of those boxes of the majority color.

little squares

It is not possible to talk about grids and strategy games without mentioning one of the simplest (in appearance) and popular, known as “the closed one” or “the little squares”. A 10×10 or larger grid is marked out on a sheet of graph paper (if it is smaller, the game lasts very little) and the players, in turn, go over one side of one of the squares on the grid with their pencil. When a player closes a small square, he marks it with his distinctive sign (a 1, a cross, a letter…) and plays again. The player who closes the most squares wins.

In the trivial case of a 2×2 grid, it is evident that the one who plays first loses, since the second one closes the 4 squares in one fell swoop. And in the 3×3 grid? And in the 4×4? And in the nxn?

There are two variants of the game: in one of them it is mandatory to close a small square whenever possible and in the other it is not.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn Physics’, ‘Damn Mathematics’ or ‘The Great Game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘The Crystal Ball’.

