“The elected CGT stigmatized / came to demonstrate / even if you do not want it, we are there! “At the bottom of the very chic cul-de-sac des Tybilles in Meudon (Hauts-de-Seine), these slogans resounded last Thursday to demand an end to anti-union discrimination. For Jean-Luc, CGT local representative and caregiver, the climate has clearly deteriorated since the professional elections in February and March. “They’re putting the pressure on. Three months ago I got a warning. Just because I went to a store for change on my break time. Without my mandate, it would have been different. They wanted to hit hard and scare people. ” According to the elected official, this sanction, which took place a few days after the day of action in health, very followed, of June 16, is not a coincidence. “Everyone was out that day. “ For Nadège Plou, HRD France of Korian, these facts have nothing to do with any union membership. “The employee went to the bar opposite with his personal protective equipment, which is a shouting non-compliance with hygiene rules. “ But, as Albert Papadacci, central CGT union delegate, points out, “This case of repression is not isolated. They are trying to put down the rebellion. We brought up a lot of problems during the Covid crisis. : 300 people demonstrated in front of the headquarters on June 16. It gave them a slap in the face and unionization exploded ”.

In the group singled out for its management of the pandemic and the non-payment of the bonus of 1,000 euros promised by the director general, Sophie Boissard, anger has continued to climb. This Thursday, a rally is organized at the Korian Le Halage nursing home in Bruay-sur-l’Escaut (North) in support of Karine, a part-time psychologist called to a preliminary interview which may go as far as dismissal. After sixteen cloudless years, the sky fell on her head when she decided, in the fall of 2019, to take on a mandate as a CGT local representative. “When I applied, they launched a procedure to have it considered fraudulent, she explains. For two and a half months, the management then forced me to stay at home. They said anything on my account, that I created a noxious climate, that I wanted to make the Muslim residents eat pork… ” When she is sidelined from the management committee, her situation deteriorates. “A week after my return, on February 12, I was summoned. I am criticized for my attitude towards management, which is not in line with my role as a manager. “ The next day, she is uneasy within the structure. Management will contest his industrial accident before it is finally recognized. On her return from sick leave, then from vacation, in July, according to her, the oppressive roll restarts. “13 elderly people died during the Covid and 75% of the staff were affected. So I offered to increase my hours on the site to be able to support the employees, but another shrink was hired! The trade unionists disturb them, they would like to do their grub among themselves. “ If Karine does not know the reason for today’s interview, for Korian’s HRD France, this has, again, “Nothing to do with a trade union mandate, but concerns the non-application of precautionary measures”.

Also on the list of professional elections, Myriam, 52, health executive, union member CGT, was fired in early September. An employee of the nursing home for twenty-one years, the nurse executive received her layoff by SMS. His letter of dismissal contains no less than 5 pages of remonstrances. “I was criticized for being inert during the heatwave as I ran around to cool down residents. But also that the staff complained about their schedule. Since the change of director in 2012, things have not gone very well. But with the elections, it got worse. This is generalized suspicion. Our director is undoubtedly a very good salesperson, but the manager ement is medieval. “

At the Château de Chaillé, in Saint-Martin-lès-Melle (Deux-Sèvres), the echoes of suffering also filter through the old stones of the Ephad of the DomusVi group. Karine, a former hotel and accommodation manager, bites her fingers for participating in what she considers to be a demolition company. In office for three years, she reports the fault of one of her colleagues. The machine is racing. “The director told me: ‘She’s at the CGT, we’re going to release her.’ She asked me to set up cases against the union members. I refused. One day, colleagues reported to me that this employee in question insulted me. Management advises me to file a complaint. I will then drop a handrail. This person was fired. I then learned that my colleagues had done e false statements. I was paid a bonus to remain silent. I regretted what happened. “

Karine feels the wind turning. Summoned to an interview on September 17, she disembarked. “I was criticized for having tried to supply myself with drugs at my workplace! But also for not having carried out 100% of the evaluations. In fact, I knew too much about their practices. The elected officials are their pet peeves. ” His descent into hell did not slow down the momentum of protest. “Memberships have exploded since this story, notes Aurélie, union representative of the structure, a third of the staff is now at the CGT, they understood that they had to protect themselves. “ For its part, DomusVI denies “With the greatest force all accusations of anti-union discrimination within the group”.

