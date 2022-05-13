from Health editorial staff

Any public or private entity that operates in socio-health and social services or assistance for the well-being of people can apply

The requirements The award takes this year into account priorities indicated by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the territorial health reform and the promotion of telemedicine and health records. The selected projects will be evaluated on the basis of digital technological innovation and process systems, the use of indicators, especially results, and measurement methods; by size of the users involved and health relevance of the context or pathology; for the interoperability of the proposed solutions and for their replicability, in terms of development, generalization, scalability, possibility of reuse. See also Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 13 May

Who participates The score grid tends to highlight papers that look at community medicine and health education for patients and citizens in terms of adherence to therapies and care projects. Any public or private entity operating in the socio-health and social services or in welfare assistance for the citizen can apply.: Asl, hospitals, Irccs, universities, private clinics, welfare structures, regions and their in-house, insurance companies, cooperatives, personal service associations, pharmacies, ICT companies, research institutions, start-ups, producers of goods and health and wellness services, single subjects or in temporary association.

The Scientific Committee The new Scientific Committee called to evaluate the candidates counts today 25 experts of the highest institutional, scientific and professional prestige: six doctors, four engineers, two lawyers, two economists, a pharmacist, a communications expert and a dozen computer scientists. Twenty-five names of the highest institutional, scientific and professional prestige.