Shortly before the end there was another round of applause, the goal that had just been scored was celebrated. “Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf,” was the message from the fans – not from Düsseldorf, but from Munich. The applause and the chants were meant mockingly by the Munich ice hockey audience.

The ironic approach of parts of their own fans on Sunday afternoon said a lot about the game that EHC Red Bull Munich played on the ice. He lost 1:4 against Düsseldorfer EG, who arrived second to bottom in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). It was the fourth defeat in the last six games for Munich. “In the last third, it was nothing, it doesn’t work at all,” said EHC coach Max Kaltenhauser. And: “We actually started well and then tailed off even more.”

Away from individual games or thirds, it’s the big picture that doesn’t fit Munich’s standards. Of the last 26 games, the EHC has won as many as lost (13 each), and the goal difference is negative. Good or very good performances like in Ingolstadt or recently against Bremerhaven at home are always followed by weak or very weak performances like recently in Schwenningen (0:6) or now against Düsseldorf. After the ninth home defeat of the season in the 19th home game, captain Patrick Hager spoke in a calm voice and made it clear that these swings up and down are also the biggest mystery for the team. “That’s the good question, that’s what we address every day.” And that’s what “top teams don’t allow.”

Seventh place, which would mean going into the pre-playoffs at the end of the main round, is getting closer and closer

The problem, says Hager’s attempted explanation, is perhaps that “we shoot up too quickly in emotionality and shoot down too quickly and talk everything down.” Self-confidence is also linked to this. The number of games in which the EHC does not take the lead despite a good start, then falls behind and thus loses security, increased this season. Hager speaks of the “story of the season”: When his team starts games well “and we don’t leave our game path, we often play very good ice hockey games.” But often after a good start there is a break.

On Sunday, Nico Krämmer equalized the 0-1 deficit (13th) after good preparatory work by Kastner, but 27 seconds before the end of the starting third, national goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger was defeated again. For the EHC it was the twelfth goal conceded in the last seven periods, they fell against the last two in the DEL table and the eighth-placed Schwenningen. The middle third was babbling along for a long time, Munich’s pressure phases were in short supply, which is why there were choruses of “We want to see you fight” in the EHC corner. The babbling to oneself continued in the final third, the whistles from the stands increased – and finally resulted in derisive applause after the 1:3.

Kaltenhauser said that his team was currently being punished “bitterly” for the fluctuations that all teams in the league were experiencing. He could spontaneously think of few games “in which we were weak and won”. His conclusion: “We always seem to have to do everything we can to win.” For the EHC, it is now even a matter of securing sixth place and thus direct playoff qualification: seventh place, which at the end of the main round, goes into the Pre playoffs is getting closer and closer. The Straubing Tigers, who occupy this spot, gained two points on Sunday on the Munich team, who will be visiting the reigning champions, Eisbären Berlin, on Thursday in their first of three consecutive away games.