Chris DeSousa immediately had a feeling that his shot wasn’t actually a good one. “It would definitely have been wrong,” said the EHC Red Bull Munich striker – and grinned. Instead of going wide, the disc went into the goal 15 seconds before the end of the game because, as DeSousa put it, it hit the “big man’s” skate. The big man was Denis Reul, defender of the Augsburg Panthers. And DeSousa’s lucky goal for a 5-4 win.

The curious goal marked the end of a “wild ride,” as EHC coach Max Kaltenhauser described Thursday’s derby in Augsburg. Munich were 0:2 behind, then 3:2 ahead and ten minutes before the end of the game they were behind again (3:4). When everything pointed to overtime, DeSousa decided the game. The spectators “actually saw everything you would like to see in an ice hockey game,” said Kaltenhauser.

The Munich team was looked at very closely because they had suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the Schwenninger Wild Wings four days earlier. It wasn’t just the result that made people sit up and take notice (Kaltenhauser spoke of the “disgrace in Schwenningen”), but also the interview by Andreas Eder at Magentasport that immediately followed. “We don’t act as a team,” was just one of the sentences that stuck. It was also the temporal dimension that the attacker cited. The explanation is the “same as in the last year and a half,” said Eder: “We are simply too inconsistent. The way we have been playing ice hockey over the past 35 games is simply not enough to meet the requirements.”

EHC manager Christian Winkler puts the clear criticism of his player Andreas Eder into perspective

EHC manager Christian Winkler said, a few days after Eder’s interview, that one could “interpret it more negatively, as it was meant” if one was not part of the “inner life”. An internal review of the 6-0 defeat took place the day before the derby in Augsburg, but Winkler refused to call it a “crisis meeting”. His formulation was: “We have spoken out.” Before the derby, the Munich manager called for consistency once again in recent months. You now have to find this if you want to be involved in the prize distribution at the end, “and that’s what we want”. Because the “hottest time of the year” begins now, not just in the playoffs, says Winkler. In fact: The seventh-placed Straubing Tigers have recently moved ever closer to the EHC in the table.

Even the late victory in Augsburg couldn’t cover up how inconsistent the EHC has been for months. They have won four and lost six of the last ten games, and in 2025 there will be two wins versus three defeats. The only thing that has been consistent recently has been Munich’s away results: before the three-pointer in Augsburg, they had lost five times in a row away from home. How unstable the Munich ice hockey structure currently is was also made clear in Augsburg. Although the EHC seemed to have everything under control with the 3:2, the Augsburgers only had a few minutes to take the lead again with 4:3 and the Munich team, who had a home game on Sunday (2 p.m.) against the Düsseldorfer EC continues to grow to ten in just five thirds.

Part of Winkler’s explanation for the lack of consistency is Ben Smith’s personality. After the derby, the 36-year-old center forward chatted with his former Mannheim teammate Reul amid busy carers and spinning wheels in the catacombs of Augsburg’s Curt Frenzel Stadium. But instead of his large hockey bag, he had a suit cover in his hands. Smith has not played for the EHC for almost three months due to a tendon injury, but he is temporarily working as an assistant coach at the games. Winkler emphasized that Smith was missing “enormously” because he was finding the “right tone” in the dressing room – and added that he was “looking for reinforcements”. “Hopefully,” said Winkler, “we’ll find something.”