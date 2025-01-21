Max Kaltenhauser has surprisingly resigned from his position as coach at EHC Red Bull Munich from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) for personal reasons. As the club announced, the 43-year-old coach will take an indefinite break, but will still remain with the club.

“In the last few weeks and months there have unfortunately been a number of stressful events in my private life, including the death of my mother. All in all, this has meant that I am currently unable to muster the full energy that my office requires,” said Kaltenhauser, explaining his decision.

According to Christian Winkler, managing director of the club, Kaltenhauser should remain “part of our family” and “hopefully he will return in a mutually agreed position as soon as he sees fit.”

He only took over the position of head coach in Munich around three months ago. He previously coached the Eisbären Regensburg, with whom he became DEL2 champions in 2024. The club wants to “inform” about a successor in due course. EHC Munich is currently in fifth place in the table.