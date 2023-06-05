EH Bildu faces the general elections of 23-J as a “second round” of the municipal elections held on May 28, in which it managed to be the force with the most votes in the whole of the Basque Country and Navarra (366,339 votes and 1,399 councillors). the coalition abertzale He hopes to consolidate the rise that he experienced on 28-M and that this will allow him to “be decisive” during the next legislature in the Congress of Deputies. Its leader, Arnaldo Otegi, has made it clear this Monday that the vote for the candidacy of EH Bildu will be “so that the right stays out” of the Government.

The Political Table of EH Bildu has approved “to give continuity” to the team of deputies that has integrated its parliamentary group during the last four years. Mertxe Aizpurua, who has acted as spokesperson for the lower house, and Oskar Matute will once again be the leading candidates of the sovereign party. “They have done an excellent job and have reached positive agreements for the Basque people. It would make little sense to make changes to the lists”, Otegi stated. The militancy must endorse the direction’s proposal this coming Thursday and Friday.

Before EH Bildu resolves the conformation of the lists for the July 23 appointment, Otegi already announced last week that convicted exetarras will not go on his plates, as happened in the municipal ones. The inclusion of 44 ex-terrorists “was not a deliberate decision” of the leadership of the coalition, he said in a radio interview, and he hoped that the general elections would not be repeated. After the controversy that arose, the seven former ETA militants convicted of blood crimes announced that they will not take up their posts during the constitution of the municipalities of the Basque Country and Navarra.

EH Bildu will present himself at these elections as a “sure value” of progressive policies, the general coordinator of the formation has remarked: “We have shown that we are a plural, serious and solid space, that does not make noise, without internal disagreements and that gives security. We want to be decisive.” The Basque independentistas have been one of the most loyal supporters of the Government of Pedro Sánchez during the expiring legislature. EH Bildu boasts of having become the lifeline of the PSOE-Unidas Podemos Executive in its most decisive moments: “When we have been in the agreements, it has been shown that they have been good for the Basques. We have to continue working in Madrid”, stated Otegi. In the 2019 elections, the coalition abertzale it obtained almost 260,000 votes in Euskadi and Navarra and four representatives in Congress.

Otegi has referred, to questions from journalists, to the agreement signed by the PNV and the PSE in the Basque Country that could close the door to EH Bildu in the Vitoria City Council and the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council if those formations have the votes of the pp. The independence leader has lamented that, “while some are distributing the charges”, EH Bildu is going to hold a new meeting this week with Elkarrekin Podemos to agree on “a minimum program”. “It is somewhat curious, because it intends to make a holy alliance with the Ayusistas to evict EH Bildu and within 15 days they are going to say that the right has to be stopped. What level of credibility do they have? He wondered in reference to the PNV and the Basque socialists.

