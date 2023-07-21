Investiture of the socialist mayoress of Vitoria, Maider Etxebarria, on June 17. L. Rico (EFE)

EH Bildu and Partido Popular will occupy the presidencies of the 11 municipal commissions of the Vitoria City Council, by joining their votes with those of Elkarrekin Podemos, in the face of the abstention of the two groups that make up the municipal government: PSE-EE and PNV.

Like the last legislature, the opposition groups preside over the eleven municipal commissions, although, on this occasion, Elkarrekin Podemos is left out as it does not have enough members to lead a commission. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the PNV in the City Council, Beatriz Artolazabal, has denounced “the cynicism of EH Bildu” by “agreeing” with the PP on the distribution of commissions in the capital of Álava, sources from the PSE-EE, EH Bildu, PP and Elkarrekin Podemos have assured Europa Press that the Local Government has ceded control of commissions to opposition groups “for years”. “It is a law not written or contemplated in the regulation, but that is carried out by uses and customs,” she added. The municipal groups have constituted the commissions of the Plenary Session of the Vitoria City Council and have elected the councilors who will perform the functions of president in the same, in the municipal plenary session held this Friday at the Town Hall.

Bildu sources point out that there has been no agreement and recall that since 1999 the government groups have not held the presidency of the commissions and it has always been shared between the opposition groups. They affirm that the decision was taken to the commission of spokespersons (there are spokespersons for all the groups, in addition to the general secretary of the municipality) where “nobody raised a problem and everyone saw it well.” “After that he went through the meeting in full, and the groups did not even give an opinion,” the same sources point out.

In a statement, the PP of Vitoria, the party denies that there has been “any agreement, pact, or alliance with Bildu to chair the commissions” and describes it as a “trick by the PNV and the PSOE, who are very nervous on the last day of the electoral campaign, to try to visualize something that is not true”. The popular maintain that in the Board of Spokesmen held this Thursday all the parties gave the go-ahead to the presidencies of the commissions.

Vitoria is governed by PNV and PSE-EE who, after the May 28 elections, decided to reissue the pact they have maintained since 2015 to govern together in the main town halls and in the three Basque councils. This alliance, with the support of the PP, prevented EH Bildu from winning the mayoralty of Vitoria and the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council, where the coalition abertzale it was the force with the most votes in the municipal and foral elections of 28-M.

EH Bildu will chair six of the eleven commissions. Xabier Ruiz de Larramendi will be in charge of the Treasury commission and the Special Accounts commission; Amancay Villalba will direct the Human Resources commission; Aitziber Salazar will chair the Cleaning and Environment commission; Maider Uriarte of Social Policies and Youth and Equality and Coexistence; and Alberto Porras will chair the Basque Language, Culture and Education and Sports, Health and Cooperation commission. For its part, the Popular Party will preside over the five remaining commissions. Aitor González will chair the Commission for Economic Promotion, Employment, Commerce and Tourism and Public Companies; Iñaki García, the City, Urban Planning and Housing Model commission; Blanca Lacunza for Public Space, Neighborhoods, Mobility and Traffic; Marta Alaña will lead the Security, Open Government and Administration Modernization commission; and, finally, Alfredo Iturricha will preside over the Special Commission for Suggestions and Claims.