In Egypt, the death toll in a train crash rose to 11, with another 98 injured. On Sunday, April 18, the newspaper reported Egypt today with reference to the data of the Ministry of Health of the country.

According to the ministry, 14 victims have so far left the hospital, several people are in a very serious condition. The main injuries sustained by train passengers are fractures, cuts, bruises and abrasions.

The train disaster struck Sunday near Tuh station near Benha town in Qalyubia province. It was established that a passenger train followed from El-Mansur to Cairo at a speed of about 120 km / h at a speed allowed on a section of 30 km / h, writes RT… As a result, four cars overturned, the website specifies. kp.ru…

Minister of Transport and Communications Kamel al-Wazir went to the province, the website writes 360tv.ru…

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered an investigation into the train crash and immediate compensation to the families of the victims.