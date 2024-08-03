Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said the trade deficit in May 2024 amounted to $3.57 billion, compared to $3.98 billion for the same month the previous year.

The center said in the monthly bulletin of foreign trade data for May 2024 that the value of exports increased by 0.4 percent, reaching $3.81 billion during May 2024, compared to $3.79 billion for the same month of the previous year, attributing this to the increase in the value of exports of some goods, the most important of which are “fresh fruits by 17.4 percent, ready-made clothes by 5.5 percent, pasta and food preparations by 32.2 percent, and carpets and kilims by 1.3 percent.”

The value of exports of some commodities decreased during May 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, most notably crude oil by 4.3 percent, petroleum products by 17.4 percent, fertilizers by 5.2 percent, and plastics in their primary forms by 10.5 percent.

The center explained that the value of imports decreased by 5.1 percent, reaching $7.38 billion during May 2024, compared to $7.77 billion for the same month of the previous year, attributing this to the decrease in the value of imports of some goods, most notably raw materials of iron or steel by 0.3 percent, plastics in their primary forms by 2.9 percent, medicines and pharmaceutical preparations by 24.7 percent, and organic and inorganic chemicals by 23.3 percent.

The value of imports of some goods increased during May 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, the most important of which were petroleum products by 86.1 percent, wheat by 153.6 percent, natural gas by 39.2 percent, and passenger cars by 15.2 percent.