Patriotism is a distinctive feature of Egyptians that students learn in a well-known lesson for an old generation that was called “national education” before it became the “national rapporteur” after the July 23, 1952 revolution. Since the Urabi Revolution in 1882, then the 1919 revolution, and the intensification of the national movement in the 1940s, so The Egyptian revolution of 1952.

The national tide receded little by little, from a street movement to a campus movement, and from a popular uprising to a student demonstration. The need for a new formulation of national principles seemed to be a resumption and development of the 1940s, ie national independence and the unity of the Nile Valley. It seems that a new national movement is taking shape now that focuses on civil society institutions and social justice… at home, and self-reliance and adaptation to globalization and the market economy… abroad. It is true that unemployment, the housing crisis, sanitation, clean life, cleanliness, transportation and public services are still on the inside, but preoccupation with them cannot form a conscious political vision as a prelude to a more independent foreign political vision, as if the satisfaction of needs takes place outside the general political vision of the internal and external interaction.

Egypt has a special place in history, which scholars and everyone who resided in it recognized. It is the mother of the world, as Ibn Khaldun called it, and it is the protected Egypt, and the guarded Egypt, when colonialism began to covet the property of the “sick man.” May God protect her and protect her from the storms of time. It is mentioned in the Qur’an five times. Egypt is a country of stability and residence, and a place of living and life.. People come to it and do not go to them, migrating to it and not from it, they take it as a qiblah and a headquarters: “And we revealed to Moses and his brother that you build homes for your people in Egypt, and make your homes a qiblah.” Egypt is inhabited by prophets and their families, great leaders appear in it, tribes live in it, and peoples are incapable of it. A desert that needs reconstruction, and a land that requires construction from its people. If its people left it unconstructed, other people colonized it, settled in it and built houses in it, established cities, established farms, and built camps… because its people did not settle in it, did not build in it, and did not turn it into human masses that protect its chests, prevent its invasion, and repel aggression from it.

And Egypt is a country of safety, and there is no life without safety, and no stability without security: “He said, ‘Enter Egypt, God willing, in safety’.” Joseph was safe in Egypt, and his parents entered Egypt safely. Security in Egypt means that a person feels that he lives in a safe country; He is secure in himself, secure in his family, secure in his work and future, secure in his words and actions, and in his thought and opinion…that is, food security, intellectual security, and political security.

Egypt is a country of generosity and generosity, a country in which the stranger finds a home and a stable, as if he is a citizen of its people, and the son of its families: “The one who bought him from Egypt said to his wife, ‘Hope his abode, perhaps he will benefit us or we will adopt him as a son.” Egypt, then, is not the country of intruders who come to loot its wealth, seize its land and its wealth, smuggle its money and seize its savings. Egypt is a country of cultivation and development, and a source of goodness and prosperity. Therefore, when the means of living for Moses’ people were narrowed, and they were full of one food, they asked him for legumes, cucumbers, beans, lentils and onions, and Moses said: Go down to Egypt, for you will have what you asked. Egypt is still an abundant crop, coveted by those whose land is narrow, and those who Taiz have water sources. Egypt is its countryside and villages, and its people are its peasants and farmers, so it cannot eat what the hands of its children do not produce?

*Professor of Philosophy – Cairo University