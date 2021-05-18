Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

About 20 million doses of the Chinese “Corona” vaccine “Sinovac” Egypt will start today the process of manufacturing them in its own factories within the Ministry of Health and Population, after signing the agreement with the Chinese side, which allows Egypt to obtain the right to manufacture the second Chinese vaccine that gets the right to use Emergency from the Egyptian Medicines Authority.

In this context, Dr. Heba Wali, head of the Egyptian Serum and Vaccine Company, Dr. Heba Wali, said that Egypt will receive, today, the raw materials for manufacturing Sinovac vaccine in Cairo, as this will be done through two production lines dedicated to working on manufacturing the largest amount of Chinese Sinovac vaccine to start Distribute it to citizens urgently.

Wali added to “Al-Ittihad” that Egypt has obtained the approval of the Chinese side to take into account all the production lines required to allow the transfer of manufacturing properties from the Chinese side to the specialized Egyptian experts, noting that by the end of next June, Egypt will be ready to produce and distribute the Chinese vaccine of the quality of Sinovac. For citizens in the month of July.

Wali confirmed that the Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, is effective and safe, and he obtained the right of emergency use from the Egyptian Medicines Authority after passing all the necessary tests at the same time, he obtained the right of emergency use from several other countries around the world, which gives greater reassurance to citizens wishing to obtain it.

The Egyptian official indicated that the Egyptian plan stipulates the receipt of the raw materials from the vaccine today, while the manufacturing will start throughout the month of June, to be distributed during the month of July, as production capacity is scheduled to reach in the first year of the contract about 20 million full doses, while Egypt is working to double the number during the next year to reach 40 million doses per year.

And the head of the Egyptian Company for Serum and Vaccine «Vacsera» concluded that there is a plan in place to make Egypt a center for the manufacture of the emerging corona virus vaccine in Africa and the Middle East, as Egypt obtained the right to manufacture the Chinese Corona vaccine Sinovac, while other private companies obtained the right to manufacture vaccines such as the Russian and are still Negotiations are underway during the last period to obtain the right to manufacture new vaccines.

Up to this point, Egypt has managed to vaccinate about a million and a half citizens of the vaccines (Sinopharma, AstraZeneca), while several types of the new Corona virus vaccine have received the right to emergency use, including Sinovac and the Russian, which have not yet been used inside Egypt, while there are major negotiations for their arrival during The next few weeks.