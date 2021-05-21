A problem arose in contemporary political ideologies about the role of religion in the genesis of nationalism. While artisanal nationalists see nationalism as having its independent existence and its own components outside religion, as is the case in the “Green Book”, others see religion as the first pillar of nationalism as in the Zionist movement and Sikh groups. Two currents arose in the understanding of nationalism; The first makes it purely secular, and the second makes it linked to religion. In Marxist thought it arose between two tendencies; An internationalism that denies nationalism (“Workers of the world, unite”), a Marxist nationalism linked to the national self of the peoples, as in the case of Slavic Marxism, Italian, French, or Third World socialists (African, Asian or Arab).

Egypt is characterized by the unity of personality throughout history, that is, the unity of population, religion, society, customs, traditions and national behavior. Perhaps its geography, that is, the valley and the desert, helped its expansion in the geographical space, and the spaciousness, tolerance and communication in the national behavior. Egypt gathers black, brown and white skin colors … without any of them being a factor in social differentiation. The rich and the poor come together in a framework of social integration and family and regional bonding. It is not permissible for a brother to quarrel with his brother for more than three nights, and the best of them is the one who begins peace. Faith in religion, national unity and social peace were the three pillars of Arab nationalism.

Despite the succession of several religions over Egypt, their essence is one, which is monotheism, which expresses the unity of the land, the people, vision, authority, loyalty, destiny and destiny. All its beliefs were based on one foundation: the existence of God, the creation of the world, and the immortality of the soul after punishment (reward or punishment). Religion is everything in it; It is the source of civilization, science, art, culture and history. This homogeneity in the Egyptian personality is what made the people of Egypt standing and steadfast in history in front of the tendencies of separation between North and South or the fabricated disagreement between Muslims and Copts.

Therefore, one of the most important dangers that continued to threaten Egypt was the fragmentation of the homeland and dismantling the trustworthy bond in the name of sectarianism, or in the name of the Marxist class struggle (rich and poor, white collars and blue collars, owners of capital and workers, feudal lords and peasants), or in the name of nationalism (nationalists, Qataris, unitaries) Separatists), or in the name of history (progressives and reactionaries, liberals and conservatives). This does not mean the abolition of the social and political conflict and the controversy of history .. Rather, it only means that this takes place within the framework of national unity and peaceful dialogue, and the opposition to opinion with opinion, argument with argument, and proof of evidence.

The most dangerous threat to the Arab and Islamic nation today is this overt or implicit struggle between the two main wings of the nation. The traditional indigenous direction and the modernizing progressive trend. The first expiates the second, and the second betrays the first. It is a struggle that took a bloody form in more than one Arab arena; Rather, it is feared that the matter will reach in some of these arenas that if one of the two currents wins the political game, he will find no one to rule him after the two parties sacrifice the same people, women, children and the elderly. It is a conflict that exists, apparent or suppressed, in many Arab countries. It may explode at any moment if attempts at national dialogue for the sake of national unity and their fencing do not arise from any dangers. If the state institution strengthens in any country that the two wings have joined, but if it weakens and turns into a loose entity, then the two wings weaken and begin to have the idea of ​​controlling the state while it is in a weak state in preparation for its inheritance!

However, Egypt has remained an exception in history in terms of the solidity of national unity, the durability of the central state and its strength, which always protects it from the takeover of it by any political current.

* Professor of Philosophy – Cairo University