Cairo (Reuters)

The Central Bank of Egypt said today, Thursday, that net foreign reserves fell sharply to 37.082 billion dollars at the end of March, from 40.994 billion dollars in February, indicating that it moved to cover an exit wave of foreign investors due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Egyptian economy came under severe pressure as investors exited emerging markets in the wake of the invasion.

Egypt is a large importer of wheat from Russia and Ukraine, and both countries are important to Egypt’s tourism sector.

“In commitment to the role of the Central Bank of Egypt in maintaining the stability of Egyptian markets, and in light of the turbulent global economic conditions as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Central Bank of Egypt, during the month of March 2022, used part of the foreign exchange reserves to cover the needs of the Egyptian market,” a statement said.

He added that this amount was also used “to cover the exit of foreign investments and international portfolios, as well as to ensure the import of strategic goods, in addition to the payment of international obligations related to the state’s external debt.”

Egypt allowed its currency to depreciate sharply in late March, and the Gulf states provided Egypt with up to $22 billion in investments and deposits.