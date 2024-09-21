This came within the framework of his new tour in London, where the Egyptian Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk, met with more than a hundred representatives of major financial institutions, investment and development banks in London. Kouchouk sent several messages to these institutions that reflect their great interest in the Egyptian stock market.

The Egyptian minister stressed that the budget indicators in June were “good”, and the economy is more stable with private sector growth.

“We achieved a 6.1 percent primary surplus, including the ‘Ras Al-Hikma’ revenues, and the budget deficit declined to 3.6 percent,” said Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt’s Minister of Finance.

Referring to the internal debt rate of the budget, he explained that it had decreased by 4.7 percent, and that external debt had decreased by more than 4 percent with an average maturity period extending to 12.7 years.

The following are the most important statements of Ahmed Kouchouk, the Egyptian Minister of Finance: