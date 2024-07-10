The Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced today that the general consumer price index in the Arab Republic of Egypt declined by 225.6 points during the month of June, recording an annual inflation rate of 27.1 percent, compared to 27.4 percent for May 2024.

The agency said in a statement, reported by the Middle East News Agency (MENA), that in contrast, the monthly inflation rate at the republic level recorded 1.8 percent for the month of June, compared to -0.8 percent for last May.