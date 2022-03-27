Shaaban Bilal (Cairo) Egypt is witnessing a wave of hot weather starting today, Sunday, as temperatures rise gradually, coinciding with the beginning of the spring season. The Egyptian Meteorological Authority expected that the gradual rise in temperatures will continue until the end of the week, and the rise will reach about 9 degrees in the capital, Cairo, the governorates of Lower Egypt and northern Upper Egypt. The heat wave will reach its peak next Friday, with a rise of 10 degrees, with hot weather during the day and cold temperatures continuing at night.

Waheed Seoudi, an Egyptian meteorologist, told Al-Ittihad that heat waves are familiar in the spring, especially mid-April, when temperatures rise according to the geographical location of each governorate according to its climatic nature during daylight hours, while in the late night hours the weather ranges between cold and very cold .

A Saudi advised to be careful with the spring weather, asking residents not to loosen their clothes all at once, and to order gradually during the day, while adhering to heavy clothes during the night, to protect against the usual colds at this time of the year.

He pointed out that the second half of the spring season witnesses several waves of the khamasin winds that raise dust, and cause a rise in temperatures to reach 40 degrees in some governorates, explaining that these winds cause a lack of vision in desert areas, but fortunately they are followed by northwestern winds coming. From Central and Southern Europe contribute to relieving the hot weather again.

The Egyptian meteorologist also advised patients with chest, sinus and chronic allergies not to be on the streets in such weather fluctuations and to stay away as much as possible from being in open places.