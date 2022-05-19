Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A picture of a girl next to the famous statue of Akhenaten, who described herself as “the granddaughter of the pharaohs”, became “Trend” number one on social networking sites and thousands of similar blogs that compare pictures of natural people and famous statues from the time of the pharaohs. Some of the pictures received thousands of reactions, and many commented on them, astonished by the great similarity that unites the Egyptian girl or young man to the Pharaonic statue, which prompted many to participate in the trend that came a few hours after another trend related to the “Sphinx” statue. Many celebrities participated in the controversial trend on the sites, most notably actress Sawsan Badr, who has always been called the “granddaughter of the Pharaohs” because her features are very similar to the first Pharaohs, along with singer Ali Al-Hajjar, and broadcaster Rami Radwan, who shared his picture in a live episode. A large number of those interacting on the sites shared pictures of former stars to compare the similarities between them and the Pharaohs, including the artist Ahmed Zaki and the artist Khaled Al-Nabawi, where the matter was greatly admired by the pioneers of social networking sites.