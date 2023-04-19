Ten thousand Egyptians live across Sudan, at least half of them are students studying in a number of Sudanese universities, such as Horizon University, Nile University, Garden City University, and the International University of Africa.

Sky News Arabia spoke to some of these students who launched distress calls to secure their return to Egypt as soon as possible, using pseudonyms for reasons of their personal safety, in light of the continuing clashes and their presence in the crosshairs.

Fouad Dardiri, who studies medicine at a university in Khartoum, confirms that he has only heard the sounds of bullets and shells since the outbreak of confrontations last Saturday, adding that he and his colleagues are unable to leave the residence to meet their living needs, despite the depletion of their food stocks, in addition to the frequent cuts of water and electricity, which made increases their suffering.

He added that the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum is asking them to commit to housing and not to leave at all, and the Egyptian Minister of Immigration, Suha Jundi, contacted them, who assured them that the state agencies are working on studying a plan to evacuate them from Sudan.

The student, Fouad, appealed to the Egyptian state apparatus to move quickly to evacuate them, because the intensity of the clashes was increasing day after day.

Since the outbreak of armed confrontations between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, EgyptAir has suspended its flights to and from Khartoum Airport until further notice due to the continuing security instability in the country, which makes the return of these students to Egypt at the present time an issue out of the question.

Bullets and panic

With great difficulty, the student, Khadija Muhammad, managed to talk about the state of panic in which she is living due to armed elements entering residential properties and knocking on doors, in addition to the atmosphere that surrounds her and her friends in the dormitory due to the exchange of shelling in residential areas inhabited by civilians, which threatens their lives.

Khadija, who studies dentistry at a Sudanese university, added that the shooting took place indiscriminately, which led to bullets penetrating the windows of houses and cracking their walls.

She explained that she was no longer able to provide her daily needs after the food commodities ran out in the shops, and that she was also facing difficulty in communicating with her family in Egypt constantly due to the irregularity of the Internet service in the country.

The Egyptian Ministry of Immigration is constantly following up on the conditions of the Egyptian community in Sudan, and Minister Suha Gendi held a virtual meeting via video technology with 100 Egyptian students in Sudan and a number of parents, to listen to them and check on their conditions, in light of the unrest in Khartoum.

Continuous coordination

Minister Suha Gendi affirmed that there is continuous coordination with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian embassy and the consulate in Sudan, as well as the community figures directly, to ensure the safety of the Egyptian community in Sudan, especially the Egyptian students studying, as the exams date approaches.

The minister stressed that Egypt does not leave its children abroad in light of the presence of challenges or risks in their places of residence, noting that a continuous assessment of the conditions of the Egyptian community in Sudan is being conducted and that all alternatives are on the table for study, including an urgent evacuation plan if necessary and according to the situation and developments on the ground, and after opening the airports. Land borders are currently closed.

The minister pointed out that so far, no confirmation has been received of the death or injury of any Egyptian student, during the events taking place in Sudan, asking them to stay in their homes until the situation stabilizes.

Student Salim Al-Kenawy adds that he and his colleagues are going through psychological trauma after they found themselves in an atmosphere of war that they would not have imagined, stressing that their only wish is to return safely to Egypt.

His colleague Muhammad Abu Shanab, who studies dentistry at a Sudanese university, shares this opinion, stressing that they lack safety even inside their homes.

The Egyptian Ministry of Immigration launched, through its website, an electronic form to record the data of Egyptian students in Sudan, count them, and prepare all plans that guarantee their security and safety, as well as to coordinate with the relevant ministries so as not to lose the academic year and provide alternatives, and called on students to quickly register their data to help the Egyptian state develop plans to deal with this. emergency circumstance.