Egyptian student and human rights researcher Patrick Zaki has been pardoned by the Egyptian president and will leave for Italy on Thursday, where he studied. This was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday in a video message.

Zaki, 30, was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday. According to the judiciary, he had spread disinformation, but the real reason was an article he wrote about the plight of Coptic Christians in Egypt, who make up about 10 percent of the Egyptian population and of which he is also a member.

Italian nationality

Zaki was taking a master’s degree in women’s and gender studies in Bologna when he was arrested in Egypt in 2020 during a short family visit. He was released after almost two years in prison, but he remained a suspect and was not allowed to leave the North African country. His case caused quite a stir in Italy, especially since many Italians still remember that Italian student Giulio Regeni was tortured to death in Egypt in 2016. Thousands of people signed petitions for his release and the Senate granted him Italian nationality.

Zaki’s conviction is part of the fierce battle that Egypt is waging against political opponents and demonstrators under autocratic President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. Many Coptic Christians in Egypt say they are discriminated against because of their faith.

Because the student was sentenced by an emergency court, he could not appeal against his sentence. Thanks to al-Sisi’s pardon, he is now free. “Tomorrow Patrick Zaki will return to Italy and I wish him a life of serenity and success,” said Meloni. In the video message, she thanked the Egyptian president “for this very important act.”