According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Egypt called for “exercising the utmost levels of restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further risks.”

The statement warned of “dangerous repercussions resulting from the escalation of violence, which would negatively affect the future of truce efforts.”

Egypt called on international actors involved in supporting efforts to resume the peace process to intervene immediately to stop the ongoing escalation, and urged Israel to stop attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people, and to adhere to the rules of international humanitarian law with regard to the responsibilities of the occupying state.

Hamas launched attacks on Israel on Saturday morning, including the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of armed men into Israeli cities.

Later, Israel announced the launch of an operation called “Iron Swords,” to strike targets belonging to the movement in the Gaza Strip.