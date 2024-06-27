Mohamed Ramadan announced that he will not be participating in the upcoming Ramadan season – via his official Facebook account – where he wrote: “After much thought, I have decided not to participate in any drama during the upcoming Ramadan. I would like to thank my fans for their continuous support, and I promise you that I will return with new and distinctive projects soon. Happy Ramadan to all.”

Mohamed Ramadan’s announcement sparked widespread controversy, especially with his absence for the second year in a row after his withdrawal from the 2024 Ramadan season. His last dramatic participation was in the series “Jaafar Al-Omda,” which was shown in Ramadan 2023, and achieved great success and surpassed the viewership rates over the rest of the works shown in the series. Same season.

As for the actor Ahmed Ezz, whose last appearance in drama was through the character Marwan Al-Adawi in the series “The Choice 3: The Decision” in 2022, he stated that he does not participate in television drama unless he finds a good scenario that motivates him to compete, and that the works that were shown However, it did not provoke him artistically, so he preferred to be content with his cinematic works.

They are joined by Karim Abdel Aziz, who topped the viewership rates during Ramadan with his series “Al Hashashin”, but he decided to focus on his cinematic works during the current period and not participate in the upcoming Ramadan, especially since he is already committed to filming more than one cinematic work.

Regarding the departure of a number of front-line stars from the season, critics say that this will not greatly affect the Ramadan season, because over the past years there has been a heavy reliance on new faces and strong dramatic plots.

As well as presenting exciting and remarkable stories and presenting starring group works such as “Al-Atawla”, which achieved great success despite not relying on a single star.

Art and film critic Ahmed Saad El-Din said during his interview with the program:the morningOn Sky News Arabia: