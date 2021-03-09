Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The phenomenon of “tongue swallowing” returned to its head again in the stadiums, after the spread of cases that caused the death of many players, as the Egyptian Abdul-Rahman Atef, the player of Shabab Al-Qanayat, was the last victim, after he fell in his team’s match against Al-Rowad, in the second group matches of the Fourth Division League football The foot in Egypt, which took place at Al-Rowad Stadium, after he swallowed his tongue, and the team’s medical device attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful.

Egyptian reports stated that the player participated in the match in the 65th minute of the second half, and minutes after he landed, he fell on the pitch without any friction, to be transferred to the hospital, where he passed away at the age of 23.

A medical examination of the player revealed that the cause of death was a sharp drop in blood circulation, and the Egyptian Ministry of Sports and Youth named the late player through its official Facebook account.

The player had moved to the Al-Qanayat Youth Center Club at the beginning of the current season, after playing in the Al-Sharqiya club last season, but he left at the end of the season.

The Egyptian stadiums witnessed similar cases, after Muhammad Hani Al-Kuri, the El-Sikkah player, was born in 2004 after swallowing his tongue during his team’s match with the sons of Qena at the Al-Nahhas Company Stadium in Alexandria, and in 2017 Hamid Mahdi, the Dekernes player, died after swallowing his tongue in a match against Mit Rumi.

The Egyptian stadiums have witnessed many deaths in recent years, including the departure of Akram’s party, the coach of Al-Ahly Faraskour months ago, due to the absence of an ambulance, which created a state of anger among the athletes. By submitting a parliamentary questioning to the Football Association.

And cases of tongue swallowing have spread in football matches many years ago, which modern medicine has confirmed that it is caused by a defect in the nervous system that leads to a complete relaxation of the muscles of the jaws, so the tongue falls into the respiratory tract, causing the inability to breathe and suffocation of the player, which may lead to death.

Marc Vivien Foy, the former Cameroon national team star, passed away on the field after swallowing his tongue during his country’s match against Colombia in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup 2003.