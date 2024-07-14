Cairo (WAM)

A senior Egyptian source confirmed that Israel’s allegations about smuggling weapons into Gaza are an attempt to cover up its failure to free the detainees and achieve any progress in the war’s objectives. The source said in a statement to Egyptian media that “the Israeli government is pursuing a policy of starving the population of the Gaza Strip and genocide as a means of staying in power.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the night before last, in a televised speech, that his government would not stop the war until arms smuggling from Egypt to the Gaza Strip was stopped, arms carriers were prevented from returning to the north, and the largest number of detainees were released in the first phase, while granting Israel the right to resume the war after this phase.