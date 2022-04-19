In a surprising and shocking move for everyone, the Egyptian singer Zizi Adel announced her retirement without any introductions or crises that she experienced or announced during the last period.

Through a video clip she posted on her social media accounts, Zizi confirmed that she wanted to announce the most important and sweetest news in her life, which is her decision to retire.

She indicated that she had taken the decision a long time ago, but she did not announce it before consulting her circle of acquaintances and close friends, who supported and encouraged her to make the decision.

The owner of the song “One Thanya” made it clear that she will leave fame, which is the most tempting thing in her profession, and everyone is flocking to her in order to get closer to God, which is a much more important matter.