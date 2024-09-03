Egyptian signs contract with Defense Ministry for military service in SVO zone

An Egyptian has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense and has gone to the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported by the administration of Yugorsk in the Khanty-Mansiysk Okrug in its Telegram-channel.

According to the press service, the fighter is 24 years old, he came to Russia four years ago to study to become a programmer. After completing his studies, he decided to go to the front.

“My decision to go to the SVO zone is not connected with money. To a greater extent, it is love for Russia. I fell in love with this country, the people, I want to live here and be a citizen of Russia,” he said.

According to the serviceman, his younger sister was against him going to the front, but this did not affect his choice. “I will not change my decision. This is a new experience for me, and I want to get it,” he concluded.

The Egyptian, who had previously received a passport for participating in the SVO, asked to be released from the army. According to the soldier, after his contract expired, he was told that it had been extended for an indefinite period due to the mobilization decree and that he would have to continue serving.