The Egyptian Ministry of Interior said that the security forces were able to arrest 3 other suspects, other than the accused who was killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.

She explained that three automatic weapons and a cartridge rifle were seized from the accused.

The Egyptian Public Prosecutor had announced the killing of two police officers, the wounding of two others, and the killing of a wanted man during an exchange of fire in Ismailia, north of the capital, Cairo.

According to eyewitnesses and security sources, they confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the shooting continued for several hours before the security services were able to control the situation.

The incident occurred when a force came to arrest one of the wanted men, and they were surprised that he was barricaded with others in a real estate, and the security forces opened fire, which led to deaths and injuries in the security ranks, and security reinforcements were sent, which managed to control the situation.

The Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered an investigation into the incident, and announced in a statement that the Public Prosecution had received, on Wednesday, “a notification of the martyrdom of two police officers and the injury of two others from its forces, during their exchange of bullets with an accused – who had previously been authorized by the Public Prosecution to arrest him – and his death during it.”

Police investigations had concluded that the deceased accused and two others had trafficked in firearms and ammunition, so the Public Prosecution authorized their arrest and search. During the exchange of gunfire, according to the Public Prosecution.