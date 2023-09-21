The official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, stated that the two ministers discussed in depth various aspects of bilateral cooperation and joint projects being implemented, including the Dabaa nuclear power plant project and the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, in addition to Egyptian-Russian cooperation in the field of petroleum. And natural gas.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed his welcome for the Russian side to maintain the continuity of supplying grains to Egypt despite the existing international challenges.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Shoukry reaffirmed Egypt’s aspiration to reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, especially in light of its continuing negative humanitarian, political, and economic repercussions at the regional and international levels.

According to the source, the Egyptian Foreign Minister touched on a number of international and regional issues of common concern, most notably the Palestinian issue, developments in the situation in Sudan and Libya, as well as developments in the Syrian crisis, while praising the distinguished cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various forums, and mutual support for the nominations. From both countries to many positions in international agencies and bodies.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the steady increase in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Minister also congratulated Egypt’s accession to the BRICS, stressing that Egypt’s accession to the bloc represents a real addition, as Shukry expressed Cairo’s deep appreciation for Russian support in this regard.