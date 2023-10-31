Madbouly’s statements came in a speech during his visit to Al-Arish in North Sinai, and he was accompanied by hundreds of government officials and public figures.

Madbouly said that his country is ready to sacrifice millions of lives for the sake of the Sinai Peninsula, in a clear reference to reports of a draft of the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence’s wartime proposal to transfer the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents to the region.

Commander of the Second Field Army

For his part, Commander of the Second Field Army, Major General Staff Mohamed Rabie, confirmed on Tuesday that the men of the Second Field Army are sparing no effort in maintaining the highest levels of preparedness and readiness to carry out any tasks entrusted to them to protect Egypt’s national security in the northeastern strategic direction.

Rabie said, in a speech during a meeting with Madbouly, with the sheikhs and wise men of North Sinai in the city of Al-Arish: “In the name of the men of the Second Field Army, we welcome you, Prime Minister, to one of the Egyptian military fortresses, the army of sacrifice, redemption, victory, or martyrdom, and with this large presence of the state’s executive agencies and men of politics and culture.” And art, the Egyptian media, and the sheikhs and wise men of Sinai.”

He added that the men of the Second Field Army were raised, like all the men of the armed forces, on the principles of patriotism, heroism, and the values ​​of dignity and pride. They sacrificed themselves for the homeland, determined to protect its lands and the capabilities of its people, and they armed themselves with faith, knowledge, and patriotism.

Israeli document

Reports of the Israeli proposal sparked Palestinian condemnation and exacerbated tensions with Cairo.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office downplayed the document’s significance and described it as a hypothetical exercise.

But his conclusions deepened long-standing Egyptian fears about Israel’s desire to turn Gaza into an Egyptian problem, and revived for Palestinians memories of the greatest trauma they experienced: the uprooting of hundreds of thousands of people who fled or were forced from their homes during the fighting surrounding Israel’s establishment in 1948.

So far, more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians, since Israel launched war against Hamas after its attack on October 7.

The document dates back to October 13, that is, 6 days after Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people in southern Israel and took more than 240 hostage in an attack that led to a devastating Israeli war in Gaza.