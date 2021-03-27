Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed today, Saturday, that the stranding accident of the giant ship in the Suez Canal is an exceptional one.

Madbouly said, in a press conference today, that this ship is one of the largest containers and the Suez Canal Authority immediately dealt with the situation.

He added that all available capabilities, as well as international expertise, were used to deal with the ship, and today there will be a press conference for the head of the Suez Canal Authority, to explain the current situation and what has been done with it.

Madbouly thanked all the countries and international bodies that offered assistance to Egypt.