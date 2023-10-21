Fahmy added in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- A large number of countries participated in the Cairo Summit, which expressed positions that included many points of agreement on important elements regarding the situation in Gaza.
- There are also points of difference that had an important impact and are known, the level of condemnation and the ceasefire.
- The political message from the summit was very successful, successful, and strong, stating that a large number of countries concerned with the Palestinian issue were keen to participate at a high level.
- One of the most important reasons for the summit is to take action at the immediate level. There is a catastrophic humanitarian crisis and an absolute necessity to bring in aid. There is general consensus on this matter.
- There is agreement on the specific mechanism that will be used with regard to aid.
- Egypt calls on all parties to commit to their own interests in this process.
- The points of disagreement are clear and were reflected in Security Council resolutions that were not issued and on many other occasions.
- A number of countries insist on condemning only one party. Other countries believe that there is no room to talk about a ceasefire now.
- Egypt’s position is clear in President Sisi’s speech and the statement issued by the Egyptian presidency.
- There is an absolute necessity to work at the humanitarian level, then move towards calm, and then move towards strengthening the peace process.
- President Sisi made it clear that the will of the Egyptian people is to reject the liquidation of the Palestinian issue, and in all cases to refuse to liquidate it at Egypt’s expense, and this will never happen.
- The only solution to the Palestinian issue is peace based on justice and not forced displacement.
