He also stressed that “the forces of terrorism, extremism and militias cannot lead states, as they are irresponsible, unaware of the state’s requirements, and inconsistent with its orientations. Therefore, there is great importance for the role of rational media in this framework, to educate peoples in an abstract and realistic manner.”.

This came during Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s reception of Arab ministers and media officials, on the sidelines of the 51st ordinary session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers of the League of Arab States, in the presence of Karam Gabr, head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation..

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, Bassam Radi, said that Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to “strengthen the role of the Arab and national media, to keep pace with the rapid developments that the media field has witnessed in recent years, and given its strategic importance in supporting national efforts in various fields to achieve stability and development.”

He continued: “This is done by helping to monitor the demands of the masses, raising public opinion’s awareness of the support of state institutions, and the dangers of aligning with destructive calls aimed at spreading chaos, warning against the malicious goals of terrorist groups, and refuting their false claims that completely contradict the teachings of the Islamic religion, and are aimed primarily prejudice to the entity of the national state.”.

The official spokesperson added that the participants “appreciated the tangible achievements that Egypt is witnessing under the leadership of Sisi at all levels… which provide a role model for the Arab nation in progress, prosperity and the future vision to achieve sustainable development, as well as Egypt’s historical role as a center of gravity for maintaining the security and stability of the Arab world.” entire”.

The meeting also witnessed an open dialogue with the Egyptian President, which included the most important issues raised at the meeting of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, which witnessed consensus on preparing a unified Arab media strategy, especially in light of the emergence of digital media and modern media content and the need to consider the most appropriate mechanisms to benefit from it, with the aim of Working on media awareness for future generations.

The dialogue also touched on the Egyptian development experience, where Sisi affirmed in this context that Egypt “has taken a strategic decision to move forward on two parallel tracks, namely, the anti-terrorism track and the construction and reconstruction track, in addition to confronting its problems with real impartiality.”

As for the Egyptian foreign movements; Al-Sisi affirmed that “Egypt’s main goal is to preserve the security and stability of the region, and Arab solidarity as a firm approach, as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, as one of the constants of Egyptian policy and not just a temporary orientation.”

The Egyptian President expressed his “appreciation for the support and assistance provided by the Arab brothers to Egypt in everything that affects its national security, especially in the issue of the Renaissance Dam, for the solution of which Egypt has engaged in strenuous negotiations for a period that is about to exceed 10 years, in an effort to reach a binding legal agreement.” A fair and balanced approach to filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, ensuring that no serious harm is caused to the water security of Egypt and brotherly Sudan, while at the same time achieving the development requirements of Ethiopia