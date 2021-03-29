Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi said that the Suez Canal, previously blocked by a huge container ship, has been successfully unblocked. The operation was completed by his press service, the agency reports. Reuters…

“The Egyptians have returned the state of affairs to normal, and now the whole world can be calm about their goods that go through this transport artery,” the president declared.

Earlier on March 29, it became known that the ship had been removed from the shallows. There are more than 450 ships in the queue for the passage of the canal.

Long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group, the giant ship Ever Given ran aground on 23 March in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. It followed from China to Rotterdam (Netherlands). Previously it was reported that the container ship accidentally deviated from the course due to strong winds. Russian expert Aleksey Bezborodov said that the cause of the incident was an oversight by the administration of the canal: there should have been no shoals along its banks.