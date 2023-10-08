Sunday, October 8, 2023, 11:50



An Egyptian police officer shot dead two Israeli tourists this Sunday in the city of Alexandria, according to security sources reported to the ‘Al-Qahira’ television network.

The incident, under investigation, has also resulted in the death of a local citizen, while another has been injured, according to information collected in turn by the Egyptian newspaper ‘Al-Ahram’.

The person responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is currently being questioned by the authorities.

This shooting in Egypt takes place in the middle of the neighboring Gaza war between Hamas and Israel, which has already left more than 600 dead and 3,600 injured between Israelis and Palestinians since its outbreak this Saturday.