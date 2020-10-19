In Egypt, future police officers organized an unusual parade. Police academy graduates rode topless through the streets of New Cairo, standing on the rooftops of armored vans, buses, armored personnel carriers and official cars. As reported Daily star, the ceremony was attended by about one and a half thousand cadets.

In addition to muscular figures, the young men also demonstrated sports skills. Future police officers jumped over burning rings, performed acrobatic stunts, demonstrated skills in handling weapons and the ability to storm buildings.

The President of Egypt became the guest of honor at the parade. After the ceremonial review, the recruits of the police structures took the oath.

The video of the young policemen delighted YouTube users. True, the jokers called the ceremony the Egyptian version of the pride, which, of course, are prohibited in a Muslim country. Not without allusions to the comedy “Police Academy”.

Nevertheless, most of the commentators liked the parade. “Real masculinity”, “Beautiful figures”, “This is how real policemen should look, without your political correctness”, – they noted.

