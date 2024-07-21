Cairo (dpa)

Mohamed Amr Mostafa, a player for the Egyptian Electricity Rowing Club, died of drowning asphyxia while training in the Nile River.

The concerned authorities succeeded in finding the body of the rower, after his boat sank in the Nile River during his training.

The official website of the Egyptian Ministry of Sports stated that Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, directed the Egyptian Canoe and Kayak Federation to review all measures taken since the player drowned during training.