A joint team of Egyptian and French archaeologists – of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities and the Paul Valéry University of Montpellier – discovered paintings, engravings and miniatures of numerous ancient Egyptian pharaohs in the waters of the Nile south of AswanThe underwater expedition was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to identify and record the archaeological sites of interest that were flooded during the construction of the Aswan Damthe project that since its completion in 1970 has controlled the flow of the Nile and provided electricity to millions of people.

In the photo the Aswan Dam

Before construction, UNESCO has led a multinational effort to document and relocate as many archaeological sites as possible, including the Temple of Dendur, which today is in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York – but some clearly didn’t make it. As a sign of gratitude, Egyptian authorities donated the temples to countries that provided financial support, including Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States.



The Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan in New York

Situated on the east bank of the Nile, Aswan was in ancient times the southern frontier of pharaonic Egypt, a first line of defense against Nubian raiders.. Together with the nearby island of Elephantine, it developed over time into an important trading city, with its vast granite quarries providing the material for many of the monuments of ancient Egypt.

While Elephantine has provided some of the richest textual evidence of ancient Egypt, the nearby temples of Abu Simbel and Philae boast colossal physical evidence of the pharaohs and religious practices of the period. Among these are the four colossal statues of Ramesses II, commonly known as Ramesses the Great.





The representations of the pharaohs found near the islands of Philae and Konosso, include those of Amenhotep III (1390-1352 BC), Thutmose IV (1400-1390 BC), Thutmose IV (1400-1390 BC), Psamtik II (595-589 BC) and Apries (589-570 BC).

Thutmose IV was a king of the 18th Dynasty who reigned in the early 14th century BC. Amenhotep III reigned shortly thereafter, from 1390 BC to 1353 BC. (Incidentally, Amenhotep III may have been the original recipient of the meteoritic iron dagger that was eventually found in Tutankhamun’s tomb).





The dive took place near the islands of Philae and Konosso. “For the first time, we went underwater to study the rock formations between the Aswan Basin and the Aswan High Dam,” Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities wrote in a statement. “Since the site is still in good condition, the mission was able to document it completely.”





The documentation requires divers to record the site using photographs, video and photogrammetry.a process through which a 3D model is created by combining data from tens or hundreds of photographs. Once data collection is completethese will be studied by archaeologists who They hope the carvings will provide further information on the reigns of the various pharaohs..