These deputies said in separate conversations to “Sky News Arabia” that the disclosure of the fabricated leaks is a “painful blow to the terrorist group, which has been trying to stir up public opinion and incite it against the Egyptian state, but all of them failed.”.

At the same time, they pointed out that revealing the circumstances of the Brotherhood’s involvement in the case; “It enhances confidence in the country’s capabilities to counter repeated attempts to spread rumors and false and false information.”.

And the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior revealed the truth of a leaked audio recording of some people who claimed that they worked for sovereign bodies, and profited by exploiting their positions, and Brotherhood websites promoted it during the past days..

And the Egyptian Ministry of Interior said in a statement, “Based on the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to protect the country from criminal schemes that hostile entities, especially the terrorist Brotherhood, are promoting, which aim to undermine the security of the country and undermine its capabilities, by spreading rumors and false news with the aim of creating confusion. Among the citizens and distorting the image of state institutions in front of public opinion“.

“last breath”

In his commentary, the Undersecretary of the Defense and National Security Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives, Major General Ibrahim Al-Masry, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, “The announcement by the security services about the issue of leakage and the plans of the terrorist organization, in addition to the factors of weakness and division at the top of the organization’s head, is tantamount to The beginning of the end for the Brotherhood.

He warned that the fabricated leak “confirms the organization’s return to the method of using swindlers, criminals and thugs to achieve their goals, and attempts to incite and incite public opinion against the Egyptian state.”

He added, “All these attempts failed due to the vigilance and efficiency of the security services, in addition to the awareness of the Egyptians, who have become aware of the Brotherhood’s lies, and are aware of the size of the tangible and realistic achievements of the state.”

Al-Masry pointed out that “the organization is breathing its last breath after revealing its plans against the state,” stressing at the same time that “the Brotherhood will not calm down and its electronic committees will continue to question the state’s achievements.”

He said, “The Brotherhood’s plans will not stop and will continue, and the more the country progresses and the achievements are higher, the more fierce they will become and their war against the state.”.

blow

For his part, a member of the House of Representatives’ Defense and National Security Committee, Major General Yahya Kadwani, told Sky News Arabia that the disclosure of the fake leak “confirms the Brotherhood’s ongoing attempts to distort Egypt’s image.”.

Kadwani described the disclosure of the leak with strong grounds, as “a painful blow to the terrorist group, which has been fabricating baseless facts.”“.

He stressed that “the organization’s conspiracies will continue in an attempt to destabilize,” noting that safe havens are provided for its elements, and that the support it receives from some countries helps in the continuation of its conspiratorial plans..

Kadwani praised the efforts made by state institutions in confronting the rumors that are broadcast from time to time by the Brotherhood through their various means; Such as satellite channels and their pages on social media.

Member of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Representative Mustafa Bakri, confirmed, through a number of tweets on Twitter, that “the National Security Agency was able to arrest the fraud gang that spread lies and allegations that seek to undermine state institutions.”“.

He added, “The swindlers have made full confessions, explaining the motives for their crime, so the curtain has been closed on this naive lie that swindlers who spread their poison from abroad for the benefit of the terrorist Brotherhood have hummed.“.

Failed attempts

A number of political parties entered the line of interaction with the repercussions of the Ministry of Interior’s disclosure of the “fabricated leak” scheme“.

The majority party in the House of Representatives, “Mustaqbal Watan”, affirmed, in a statement on Tuesday, that “the prompt detection of the circumstances of the fabricated leaks broadcast by the fugitive Brotherhood Abdullah Al-Sharif and the arrest of the perpetrators enhances pride and confidence in the nation’s capabilities to confront repeated attempts to spread rumors and false and false information.”“.

The party stressed that “all the failed attempts carried out by the terrorist group will not affect the solidity and cohesion of the Egyptian people and their national institutions.”.

In the same context, the Republican People’s Party (the second largest party represented under the parliament with 50 seats) affirmed that “the Ministry of Interior has continued, since the June 30, 2013 revolution, to confront valiantly and tight plans for the conspiracies conspired by the terrorist group to destabilize the homeland.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he renewed his support for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and all national state institutions; “For exposing the failed attempts by the terrorist group to undermine the unity and solidity of the Egyptian people.”.

In addition to revealing the conspiratorial plans of the Brotherhood, the latest of which was the fabricated leak, the organization is currently witnessing a sharp division and great conflict centered on power and money, after the removal of Mahmoud Hussein’s Front, the former Secretary-General of the organization, Ibrahim Munir, the acting General Guide, from his position.

In turn, Munir responded to the move by freezing 6 leaders in the group’s General Shura Council office, including Hussein.

And what deepened the severity of the crisis that hit the head of the organization, leaks from both sides about financial and moral violations.