Ambassador Hisham Badr, Assistant Minister of Planning for Strategic Partnerships, Excellence and Initiatives, General Coordinator and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt, confirmed that the UAE will assume the presidency of COP28 next November, to continue the tireless efforts made by Arab countries to move towards a more sustainable future to preserve… On the rights of future generations and reducing the effects of climate change.

He said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that Egypt, as the current president of COP27, is making unremitting efforts on the issue of climate change, as it leads the efforts of the Arab countries in this regard through its presidency of COP27 to be the pinnacle of implementation, and indeed many important initiatives have emerged that are considered… Implementation steps for the commitments adopted by countries in various international forums, most notably the Paris Climate Agreement.

He added that one of the most important achievements achieved in COP27 is the Climate Loss and Damage Fund, which is considered a historic step to support developing and African countries most affected by the effects of climate change, explaining that it complements the efforts made by Egypt to cooperate with all countries in general and Arab and African countries in particular in Areas of sustainable development, as well as the recommendations made by His Excellency Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the COP27 climate conference, on the need for countries that produce carbon emissions to assume their responsibilities in supporting countries affected by environmental pollution.

He pointed out that Egypt presented its national initiative for smart green projects as a pioneering initiative in dealing with the issue of climate change at the global level, which received praise from international institutions as one of the most important initiatives that displays tangible results during COP27.

He pointed out the keenness of the League of Arab States to devote a session to present the initiative as a successful model to representatives of Arab countries, as Egypt expressed its readiness to transfer expertise and help different countries implement this unique model, and the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (Department of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation) also included the initiative. On the agenda of the Arab Committee to follow up on the implementation of sustainable development goals in the Arab region, it called on investors and financial institutions to study and finance the winning projects of the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects.

In this context, he said: “Consultation is underway with the UAE about the experience of the National Initiative for Smart Green Projects, as it is a unique initiative concerned with adaptation and mitigation of the risks of climate change, and depends on the involvement of all segments of society in climate action to come up with practical and appropriate solutions to the nature of the risks facing each geographical region.” …pointing out that the initiative will be presented in the Emirates during COP28.

He explained that the initiative is the way to involve every individual in an effective role in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as it opens the door for all individuals and institutions to provide practical solutions to environmental problems by submitting their projects in one of the six categories, which are large projects, medium projects, small projects, and startup projects. Women-related projects and non-profit projects.

He pointed out that the initiative is working to select the best projects at the local level, with one project for each category in each of Egypt’s 27 governorates, to compete at the national level and to select 18 projects, with three projects in each category, through a jury headed by Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, a climate pioneer, to be honored, given financial prizes, presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and networked with potential partners and investors from various local and international institutions.

The initiative aims to maximize the use of climate solutions and information technology and encourage the green economy by strengthening partnerships between various stakeholders, including government, civil society, the private sector and international institutions, and advancing the implementation of winning projects and expanding their application.

One of the most prominent achievements of the initiative is the localization of sustainable development by encouraging projects to address the environmental problems facing each governorate, in addition to building capabilities in the governorates – through actual and virtual training sessions and events in various governorates – to raise awareness and evaluate smart green projects, according to specific evaluation criteria that It includes the green component of the project, the smart technology component, replicability and development impact of the project, and empowerment and equal opportunities as criteria for evaluating women’s projects.