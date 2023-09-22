“Not even Giorgia Meloni today thinks that it was racism against Italians”





“An imprudence of the young Crippa”. Thus the undersecretary for culture Vittorio Sgarbi comment with Affaritaliani.it the request to oust the director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin Christian Greco made by the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa. “Marrone (Councillor for Welfare of Fratelli d’Italia in the Piedmont region, ed.) had made an intervention on Greco, but in support of his leader.

Now Crippa has reignited the controversy by neglecting that the president Christillin and the board of directors expire in 2024, and decide the criteria for appointing the director, who does not depend on the ministry of culture.

It is not at all an ideological issue, or one of racism and discrimination for Italians. Up to 18 years of age non-pagan Italians, and up to 25 and after 65 there are considerable discounts. While no Arab or Muslim went to the Egyptian Museum; and for this reason Christian Greco decided on the discount for Muslims.

It was to open the Museum to a new audience. A marketing operation. Not even Giorgia Meloni today thinks that it was racism against Italians. The words of Marrone first and of Crippa today risk a boomerang and make Greco a victim, subjected to persecution. We as a ministry do not have the possibility to oust him, but only to appoint the president.

Greco, with these interventions, will remain for another twenty years. Crippa’s statement was self-defeating. We cannot talk about an inverted racism against Italians, except for a temporary controversy. But I don’t think even Meloni thinks that way anymore”, concludes Sgarbi.

