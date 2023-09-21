“He is a left-wing director who managed the Egyptian Museum in Turin in an ideological and racist way against Italians and citizens of the Christian religion”





“Christian Greco, director of the Egyptian Museum in Turin, make a gesture of dignity and resign. We will do everything to oust him and we ask the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano to oust him if he does not resign”. Andrea Crippadeputy secretary of the League interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, goes on the attack on the director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin after Greco stated “I must be evaluated with objective criteria. I have been here for nine years, we are aiming for one million admissions, we are working on the bicentenary. The attacks from politics leave me stunned” . And he invited Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the Museum.

“A few years ago – says Crippa – Greco decided on a discount only for Muslim citizens and I asked the citizens to protest by flooding the switchboard with phone calls. He reported me, I was convicted in the first instance and acquitted in the second instance, winning the case. He is a left-wing director who managed the Egyptian Museum in Turin in an ideological and racist way against Italians and citizens of the Christian religion. He only gave discounts for Muslims and never for those who profess other religions. He should be kicked out immediately, so it’s better if he makes a gesture of dignity and goes away himself. Incredible that after having managed the Museum in an ideological way he is now asking to keep his seat in the centre-right government. The Egyptian Museum of Turin is paid for by the citizens and he only listens to the left. He is a racist against Italians and Christians. If he resigns immediately, he would make a better impression”, concludes the deputy secretary of the League.

