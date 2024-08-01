During the meetings, which were held at the ministry’s headquarters in the administrative capital, the minister stressed the petroleum sector’s commitment to close cooperation with partners who play a vital role in achieving the goal of increasing production, calling for support and increased investment in employing modern technology in petroleum sites, stressing the continuation of work to overcome the challenges facing companies.

During his meeting with the Chairman of Dragon Oil Company, and Farid Al-Hashemi, the company’s operations manager in Egypt, fruitful cooperation in the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) was discussed, where the Minister of Petroleum stressed the importance of exploiting modern technology to open new horizons for production, emphasizing support for fruitful partnership plans and seeking to obtain more areas for expansion in Egypt.

In his meeting with the CEO of Dana Gas, the emphasis was placed on supporting increased production and working as a team to support investments, as Richard Hall confirmed that Egypt is an attractive place for investment, and that the company is interested in cooperating to support the path of increasing production using modern technology.