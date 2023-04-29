The minister added that the Egyptian government is “seriously considering” for Egypt to work on imports from different countries and to adopt the local currency of those countries with the local currency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Moselhi added that the matter has not been implemented yet, but the Egyptian government has already begun to seek cooperation with China, India or Russia. However, up to this point, no deal has been reached.

The dollar’s decades-old dominance has been called into question over the past few months as global oil traders sought to obtain payments in currencies other than dollars.

Russia this year included the Egyptian pound on the list of foreign currencies for which the Central Bank of Russia sets the official exchange rate against the ruble, but a number of Egyptian merchants told Reuters that they had not yet begun to conduct transactions other than the dollar.

Egypt, a major buyer of primary commodities, is suffering from a foreign exchange crisis.

On the other hand, Al-Moselhi said that Egypt is expected to continue importing meat from Sudan despite the logistical challenges in light of the ongoing conflict there, but the Ministry of Supply will try to diversify the origins of imports to include Chad and Somalia.

He added that the ministry has so far purchased 365,740 tons of local wheat in the current harvest season, which began in mid-April, adding that the ministry’s goal is to buy four million tons this season.

This month, the ministry imposed restrictions on trading local wheat without the ministry’s approval, as well as on using wheat as fodder.