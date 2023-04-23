Al-Mulla said, on Saturday, that the local production in Egypt for the petrochemical industry system reached more than 4.3 million tons at the end of the last fiscal year, compared to about 2.1 million tons in 2015-2016.

Al-Mulla explained that the wood technology project, which is being implemented in the city of Idku, Beheira Governorate, aims to produce 205,000 cubic meters annually of medium-density wood panels, to meet part of the needs of the Egyptian market, to replace imports, in addition to contributing to reducing environmental pollution resulting from burning rice straw. .

He pointed out that the Egyptian project for bio-ethanol in Damietta port aims to use molasses produced by local sugar companies to produce 100,000 tons annually of bio-ethanol to meet part of the needs of the local market while exporting the surplus.

He pointed out that the project of the Suez Company for Methanol Derivatives was implemented to produce 21 thousand tons annually of concentrated urea formaldehyde 85 percent, 66 thousand tons of urea-formaldehyde resins and 53 thousand tons annually of sulfonated naphthalene-formaldehyde, in addition to the possibility of producing specialized urea-formaldehyde resins with a capacity of up to to 42 thousand tons annually.