Egyptian Minister of Irrigation to “Al Ittihad”: Filling the “Renaissance Dam” is a crisis … and the solution is “negotiated” or “legal”

Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Aty, confirmed that his country is facing a deficit in water needs estimated at about 90 percent, explaining the water challenges, on top of which are the “Renaissance Dam”, climate changes and the increase in population. He considered that the second filling of the “Renaissance Dam” without a binding legal agreement constituted a danger to Egypt and Sudan. The Egyptian Minister of Irrigation said in an exclusive interview with the “Union”: “The unilateral measures of the Ethiopian side contradict all international norms and laws, considering that Ethiopia does not have the political will to reach an agreement, and it is not confident in the fairness of the proposal it offers to cooperate with the two downstream countries.”

He added that the “Renaissance Dam” and the unilateral measures taken by the Ethiopian side are among the major challenges facing Egypt now, as Egypt depends on the waters of the Nile River by 97 percent to provide its water resources. Therefore, any unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia without a binding legal agreement between them. And between the two downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan expose us to great risks.

Regarding the negotiations, the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation said: There is clear intransigence on the Ethiopian side, and we are trying to reach a solution through negotiation and diplomatic or legal means, in order to reach direct solutions with Ethiopia, or through the efforts of international or regional mediators, with the aim of reaching an agreement. Legally binding that achieves the goals of the three countries.

He added, “We are now in the stage of evaluating previous rounds of negotiations, and it is possible that there will be meetings in the future, and the matter depends on the results of the current rounds and diplomatic efforts, whose impact will appear during the coming period.” And on the possible effects of the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam without an agreement with the two downstream countries, he said: “The unilateral actions of the Ethiopian side contradict all international norms and laws, and there is an evasion and refusal to cooperate by Ethiopia, and it is possible that the second filling will lead to great damage to the two downstream countries whose responsibility and consequences are to be borne by the side. The Ethiopian, especially if the filling coincides with a natural drought, which means a double drought. And on the effects of the second filling without agreement on the High Dam and Lake Nasser, he explained that the water that reaches Egypt in the event of the second filling will be reduced by the same amount of water that Ethiopia stores, which means that 13.5 billion cubic meters will be deducted from the amount of natural water that reaches Egypt. The negative effects of this filling on the ability of the water system to absorb shocks, but in the event of a drought that extends for several years in conjunction with the continuation of the filling work, Egypt will face a major water crisis. On his explanation of Addis Ababa’s rejection of the recent Egyptian and Sudanese proposals, he stated that “Ethiopia does not have the political will to reach an agreement, and it is not confident in the fairness of the proposal it offers to cooperate with the two downstream countries, and therefore it has concerns about mediation and works to resist it and waste time to prevent reaching an agreement.” The minister said that the population of Egypt will reach about 175 million in 2050, which requires the provision of additional water resources, indicating that Egypt faces other challenges such as climate changes, and the resulting rise in temperatures and thus increased water consumption, in addition to To the sea level rise that affects the delta, which could lead to the displacement of 4 to 6 million people from the northern delta if these areas are submerged by sea water. Abdel Aty added: These challenges require taking all necessary measures to protect the delta from rising sea levels, explaining that the ministry has implemented projects to protect beaches over distances exceeding 160 kilometers, with the aim of protecting installations and monitoring sea levels, to protect low-lying areas in the delta.

The Minister of Irrigation stated that the Egyptian state is making great efforts through the implementation of a package of major projects, with the aim of improving water quality and preserving it from pollution, such as rationalizing water use, raising the efficiency of the infrastructure for irrigation and drainage, developing water resources from its various sources, and providing a supportive environment in terms of legislation and capacity building. And raise awareness of water issues. The Egyptian minister focused on “water use rationalization” projects, such as the national project for the rehabilitation of canals, the project to convert from flood irrigation to modern irrigation systems, and the expansion of the applications of smart irrigation systems, which target four main levels: the development of canals and waterways, and the implementation of modern irrigation networks and smart irrigation of land. In agriculture, to increase water use efficiency, given that Egypt is the highest in Africa in terms of water use efficiency by up to 90 percent, and it is targeted to increase it within two years to reach 95 percent.

Abdel Aty said: Egypt has a deficit in water needs estimated at about 90 percent, and this deficit is compensated for by importing virtual water represented by importing crops that consume about 35 billion cubic meters, and reusing agricultural drainage water, which represents about 33 percent of our renewable resources. He explained that within two years, Egypt will become the largest country in the world in terms of recycling water, after the completion of the Bahr Al-Cow and Pigeon stations.

Egyptian-Emirati talks

Cairo (Union)

The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Aty, said that there is a joint committee for cooperation between Egypt and the UAE, and soon a session of talks will be held between the two sides to discuss possible areas of cooperation between the two countries. He explained that among the most prominent areas of cooperation expected are the desalination of sea water, groundwater, modern irrigation, smart irrigation applications, research, studies, training and holding conferences, all of which are on the agenda of the joint committee. He pointed out that technical meetings will begin between the two sides within weeks to crystallize these points in joint projects.