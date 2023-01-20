“In 2022, despite its difficulties due to the war in Europe and high interest rates, development funds destined for the private sector from international financial institutions have reached $2.6 billion for various sectors exported by renewable energy, health and other vital sectors,” according to the minister’s statement.

On the sidelines of the 2023 Davos Forum, the minister said that the Japanese Development Corporation, for the first time, made available funds to the private sector in Egypt.

She pointed out that Egypt renews its relationship with international institutions, with the exception of the World Bank, every 5 years, explaining that “from 2023 to 2027, focus will be placed on the importance of stimulating the private sector, development finance and digitization, in addition to special projects in climate action and the environment, as well as everything related to the citizen mainly, such as education.” and health.”

Novi platform

On the volume of climate financing for Egypt through the Novi platform, Egyptian Minister Rania Al-Mashat said, “We launched the platform in 2022 with all its details, and there were pledges, and 2023 will be the year of implementing pledges and reaping results.”

Egypt had launched the National Platform for Green Projects, the “Novi” program, as an application model for the principles of the “Sharm El-Sheikh Guide to Fair Financing” in order to mobilize climate finance through national platforms, taking into consideration priorities in terms of mitigation efforts and adaptation to the repercussions of climate change.

“In climate action there is concessional financing, debt swaps, grants to catalyze the private sector,” she said.

Solidarity and dignity

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said that the new phase of cooperation with the World Bank Group in the social protection project “Takaful and Karama” supports the already existing cooperation with the bank to increase investment in human capital, which is a top priority for the Egyptian state to stimulate inclusive and sustainable growth and support groups. lowest income

It is noteworthy that the new funding builds on the success achieved in the previous two phases of the program since 2015, and they were funded at a value of $ 900 million, and they contributed to the inclusion of more than 3.7 million families in the program, or about 12.8 million individuals, until the end of last June.

And about fair financing for Egypt, and how can it be achieved? She said, “Fair financing was at the forefront of the scene at COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. There are many pledges from countries and institutions, but how can we translate them into implementation on the ground… It requires grants and exchange of expertise and technical assistance… and so on.”

“We continue to call for fair financing, but we must restructure how international financing institutions work in reconciling climate and development as two sides of the same coin,” she says.