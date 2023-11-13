Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of Environment, confirmed that climate conferences always come under great global circumstances and challenges, which increases the burden on achieving their goals. The “COP27” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh came in light of great health, economic and social challenges that the world witnessed as a result of the “Corona” pandemic. The COP28 conference, which is being held in the UAE, comes in light of the challenges facing the world and the Middle East region.

This came during her participation in the closing ceremony of the second edition of the International Climate Summit Simulation Model (COP28 Simulation Model), organized by the British University in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program and Zayed University, under the auspices of the Egyptian Presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP27) and the Ministry of Higher Education. Scientific Research, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the British Embassy in Egypt, and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the climate leader for the COP28 conference, at the university’s headquarters in Shorouk City.

The closing activities of the simulation model witnessed the participation of Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Michael Allen, Vice President of Zayed University, and Dr. Mohamed Lotfy, President of the British University in Egypt, in addition to a group of Egyptian university and university professors and 130 students from 46 universities and 32 countries around the world. .

The Egyptian Minister of Environment explained that the conference is an important opportunity for young people to think and discuss the challenges that leaders face regarding this global issue of climate change, expressing her happiness to participate in this important event before the COP28 is held in Dubai, thanking the students participating in this event, pointing out The importance of the ideas they provide that contribute to supporting climate action and working to find solutions to this global issue.

She stressed the importance of working during the COP28 conference towards the global goal of financing adaptation to climate change, which contributes to reducing losses and damages, explaining that when talking about financing adaptation, the importance of doubling adaptation financing and transferring technology and artificial intelligence techniques that will contribute to the development of many important sectors cannot be ignored. Like agriculture.

She said that the idea in financing is not to provide only 100 billion, but rather the idea of ​​how to secure access to financing for deserving developing countries and ensure the transfer of technology at a reasonable and fair price, in order to activate the principle of common but differentiated responsibility approved by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as the Paris Agreement, which requires everyone Working on climate change, and achieving justice in that those who contributed most to the problem bear greater responsibility for solving it by providing support and funding to developing countries that did not cause the problem or contributed to a small part of it, which is what we seek to achieve during the “COP28” climate conference.

She explained that Egypt seeks to cooperate with all parties to build on the results of the climate conference “COP27” leading to “COP28” to achieve a just transition in the field of energy, and to find ways to bridge the gaps between commitments and aspirations towards achieving a just transition in the field of energy, and to reach real implementation, and highlight On the urgent issues that require inclusion on the agenda of the upcoming COP28 climate conference, in addition to taking advantage of the funds available from multiple development banks and development finance institutions to conclude deals to stimulate economic development and reduce emissions to help the global community raise ambition to support a just and equitable energy transition, stressing the importance of Attention to advocacy for the Loss and Damage and Mitigation Program, the global assessment, the global adaptation target, and building on the Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda.

Dr. Yasmine Fouad stressed the importance of enhancing the clean energy mix at all levels as part of diversifying the energy mix and its systems, in line with national conditions to achieve a fair energy transition, accelerating the development and dissemination of technologies, and adopting policies for the transition to low-emission energy systems, through the rapid expansion of the deployment of Energy efficiency measures to generate clean energy, while providing support to the poorest and most vulnerable groups in line with national conditions.

She stressed the Egyptian presidency’s keenness to follow up on the climate change file and the efforts made to continue the positive momentum resulting from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), and to enhance continued cooperation with the Emirati side in preparation for hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at the end of this month.