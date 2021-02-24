Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production to “Al Ittihad” and “Shield of the Nation”: Quality and quality are the most important features of the UAE military industries

Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production in the Arab Republic of Egypt, confirmed that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Egypt are a model for brotherly relations, and are witnessing continuous development in various fields, especially in the field of military cooperation and coordination.

In his interview with Al Ittihad and the magazine, “Shield of the Nation,” on the sidelines of participation in the fifteenth session of the defense exhibitions “IDEX and NAVDEX 2021”, His Excellency expressed his appreciation to the United Arab Emirates, the leadership and the people, indicating that it has become presenting an honorable image of the Arabs in international forums. .

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Zaki praised the UAE’s organization of the extraordinary session of “IDEX and NAVDEX”, through which it proved its leadership in organizing large international defense exhibitions.

He said, “We are proud of what we have seen in the current session, starting with the dazzling preparation and the civilized reception of guests, passing through the health and precautionary measures followed to ensure the safety of the participating delegations and visitors, in addition to the innovative equipment to display the products of the participating international companies.”

The Egyptian Minister of Defense affirmed that the current session that came in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic solidified the position of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” internationally, as it provided an example to be followed in organizing exhibitions in times of crisis.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense indicated that the level of participation in the current session from delegations of many countries and major international companies in the military and technological industries is a pride for every Arab who sees the size of the success that the UAE is leading.

He added, “The IDEX exhibition has become an effective international umbrella to review the latest systems of the military, defense and technology industries in the world, and it provides an opportunity to closely examine them and to strengthen relations of cooperation and partnerships between countries in the military and technological fields.”

In his speech, Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki touched on the advanced level reached by the Emirati military industries, which is reflected in the pavilions of the Emirati companies participating in the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, noting that this confirms the development that the UAE military industries have reached.

His Excellency praised the products of the Emirati company “Tawazun” for its high quality and quality, and expressed his confidence in the ability of the UAE military industries to compete in global markets, because they possess all the ingredients for this, from young Emirati cadres with expertise in these industries and an advanced technical structure. Supporting these industries in the future, which is undoubtedly a great achievement that gives hope for the advancement of the Arab military industries in general.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on the success of the “Probe of Hope” in reaching the orbit of Mars to explore the Red Planet. Sends through these successes messages of hope and optimism for the future ».

Lieutenant General Mohamed Zaki expressed his wishes for the UAE, the leadership and the people, for success and success, as it represents a special place among the Egyptian people, who view the UAE as their second country since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. He stressed that the relations between the UAE and Egypt have deep roots in the history of the two countries, and are based on consensus views on all regional and global issues.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense emphasized that the relations between the two countries are witnessing a growing development in all fields, especially in the field of military cooperation and coordination. His Excellency praised the advanced level that the UAE Armed Forces have reached in terms of readiness, training, competence and professionalism, describing it as “reassuring.” He added, “The armed forces of the United Arab Emirates, with their qualitative development and continuous modernization, represent an addition to the entire Arab nation, and are a valve for security and stability in the region.”