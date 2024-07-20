The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned on Saturday that the severe heat wave that has been hitting the country for days will continue tomorrow, Sunday.

Al-Ahram Gate website quoted the authority as saying that the wave “is also accompanied by an increase in humidity rates ranging between 75% and 80%, and increases the feeling of hot weather by values ​​ranging from 2 to 3 degrees.”

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said in a statement that the weather will be very hot, sunny and humid during the day in most parts of the country, hot and humid on the north coast, and very hot and sunny in South Sinai and Upper Egypt. At night, the weather will be moderate in the north of the country and tending to be hot in the south.

The Authority indicated that “moderate wind activity will occur in all other parts at different times during the day, in addition to light fog on agricultural and express roads and roads near water bodies.”

While maritime traffic is stable in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, wave heights range between 1.5 and 2.5 metres.